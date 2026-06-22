World Cup watch party draws hundreds in downtown Matthews as Brazil celebrates victory over Haiti

Hundreds of people gathered at Matthews Social House for a World Cup watch party, filling the downtown venue with color, music and celebrations of traditional dances — one of the World Cup events drawing fans from different nations across Charlotte during the global competition.

Children and parents wore bright yellow Brazilian jerseys bearing the names of soccer stars such as Pelé and Neymar, dancing samba as they watched the match. Former Brazilian professional soccer player Kerlon Souza said the World Cup creates a rare sense of unity.

“It makes the world peaceful. You see people happy every time, together, different people in the same spot. The World Cup really changes the world for one month,” Souza said.

Fans erupted in cheers as Brazil scored, ultimately defeating Haiti 3-0. The patio was lined with dozens of flags representing countries including Turkey, Croatia, and England, highlighting the international makeup of the crowd.

Souza said he was impressed by the diverse culture on display.

“African people, German people, England people, everybody stays here to watch Brazil, so that’s a great atmosphere,” he said.

Other attendees were also pleased with the atmosphere.

“This is what we do: we come, we get together, we hang out. Whether you’re for the team or against the team, we come together,” attendee Lena Daproza said.

For some attendees, the celebration felt like a connection to home. Renata Valadão, who is from Brazil and has lived in Charlotte for 10 years, said the experience was emotional.

“I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling. It’s fantastic. I’m very happy and very glad. I feel like I’m in Brazil right now,” she said.

The watch party ended with fans dancing samba and salsa to celebrate Brazil’s victory.