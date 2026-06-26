Hornets signal more moves ahead after LaMelo Ball trade

After posting their best record in a decade last season, the Charlotte Hornets are making a major move.

News broke Thursday that the team is trading star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Jeff Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Naz Reid and draft picks.

Reaction from fans has been mixed so far, and the Hornets may not be done making moves.

At his draft night press conference, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson suggested it could be a busy offseason.

“If there’s a move that can be made that helps us continue to take a step forward, absolutely we’re going to look at it,” Peterson said. “I just want to be disciplined with our approach in terms of the assets that we do have. I feel like we’ve been pretty strategic in gathering them, so just figuring out what that’s going to look like moving forward.”

The LaMelo Ball trade frees up more salary flexibility for the Hornets to pursue additional deals. Several NBA journalists have pointed to Miles Bridges as a potential player who could be involved in future moves.