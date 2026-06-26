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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets signal more moves ahead after LaMelo Ball trade

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 26, 2026 at 11:07 AM EDT

After posting their best record in a decade last season, the Charlotte Hornets are making a major move.

News broke Thursday that the team is trading star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Jeff Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Naz Reid and draft picks.

Reaction from fans has been mixed so far, and the Hornets may not be done making moves.

At his draft night press conference, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson suggested it could be a busy offseason.

“If there’s a move that can be made that helps us continue to take a step forward, absolutely we’re going to look at it,” Peterson said. “I just want to be disciplined with our approach in terms of the assets that we do have. I feel like we’ve been pretty strategic in gathering them, so just figuring out what that’s going to look like moving forward.”

The LaMelo Ball trade frees up more salary flexibility for the Hornets to pursue additional deals. Several NBA journalists have pointed to Miles Bridges as a potential player who could be involved in future moves.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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