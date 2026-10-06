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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets begin preseason with revamped roster

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:36 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets open NBA preseason play Tuesday night at Spectrum Center, giving the team its first game action after an offseason that brought significant roster changes.

The Hornets will be integrating several new players alongside a core group that the organization views as the foundation of its future.

Coach Charles Lee said preseason games will be an important opportunity for the team to learn how different player combinations work together and adapt to a new-look roster.

“I think that the preseason games are very important because it's all an opportunity to keep learning about our group, keep learning combinations, keep learning what the game is going to take out of you to win games,” Lee said. “Our personnel is different, and we’ve got to get used to what that looks like on the court offensively and defensively.”

The Hornets will be without starting point guard Coby White, who is recovering from a calf injury. Kon Kneuppel and Grant Williams also are expected to miss the game because of hamstring injuries.

Tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets is at 7 pm.

Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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