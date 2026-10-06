Hornets begin preseason with revamped roster

The Charlotte Hornets open NBA preseason play Tuesday night at Spectrum Center, giving the team its first game action after an offseason that brought significant roster changes.

The Hornets will be integrating several new players alongside a core group that the organization views as the foundation of its future.

Coach Charles Lee said preseason games will be an important opportunity for the team to learn how different player combinations work together and adapt to a new-look roster.

“I think that the preseason games are very important because it's all an opportunity to keep learning about our group, keep learning combinations, keep learning what the game is going to take out of you to win games,” Lee said. “Our personnel is different, and we’ve got to get used to what that looks like on the court offensively and defensively.”

The Hornets will be without starting point guard Coby White, who is recovering from a calf injury. Kon Kneuppel and Grant Williams also are expected to miss the game because of hamstring injuries.

Tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets is at 7 pm.