Charlotte FC rallies past FC Dallas for 3-2 win

Charlotte FC rallied from a two-goal deficit in a driving rainstorm Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium to beat FC Dallas 3-2 and move into a tie for fourth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

After the match, coach Dean Smith called it a big late-season win for his team.

“I thought there were periods of the game where we were really good, and we created some really good chances against a good team,” Smith said. “It took my notice that if they won today, they could have gone top of the West, which shows you the sort of season that they’re having. So we knew it wasn’t going to be an all-ranked game. It was going to be a game against two teams hoping to be pushing in the playoffs.”

Charlotte visits Columbus on Wednesday night.