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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC rallies past FC Dallas for 3-2 win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 12, 2026 at 8:32 AM EDT

Charlotte FC rallied from a two-goal deficit in a driving rainstorm Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium to beat FC Dallas 3-2 and move into a tie for fourth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

After the match, coach Dean Smith called it a big late-season win for his team.

“I thought there were periods of the game where we were really good, and we created some really good chances against a good team,” Smith said. “It took my notice that if they won today, they could have gone top of the West, which shows you the sort of season that they’re having. So we knew it wasn’t going to be an all-ranked game. It was going to be a game against two teams hoping to be pushing in the playoffs.”

Charlotte visits Columbus on Wednesday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain