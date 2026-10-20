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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets enter season with Coby White, Kon Knueppel sidelined

WFAE
Published October 20, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT

The NBA preseason is over, and the Charlotte Hornets have a fresh look after a busy summer of trades.

But the Hornets will be without guard Coby White and forward Kon Knueppel for their first game against the Brooklyn Nets.

During a media availability, head coach Charles Lee did not give a timetable for their return but said both players are progressing.

“They're making really good progress,” Lee said. “I think day by day they've kind of stepped up what they've been able to do on the court, adding some level of contact to their workouts as well.”

The Hornets will face the Nets on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

On Monday, the team signed Brandon Miller to a five-year, $209 million contract extension.
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