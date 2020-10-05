-
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. cut 800 jobs across the company during the first three months of the year. That came as the sixth largest U.S. bank…
Wells Fargo's new CEO says the bank needs to cut costs and continue to address legal problems that have dogged the company for years. Charlie Scharf, who…
Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. unveiled its new logo Monday. The new bank, which is a merger between BB&T and SunTrust banks, will now feature a…
The newly formed Truist Financial Corp. will buy Hearst Tower in uptown Charlotte for $455.5 million and rename the building Truist Center.The company – a…
Another month brings another big tech announcement for Charlotte. Financial software company AvidXchange says it’s planning to build a second headquarters…
Lowe’s has chosen Charlotte for its tech hub. Of course, that announcement was made last month, but the logistics of building that 23-story tower in South…
The nation’s seventh largest bank is coming to Charlotte. U.S. Bank officials announced today that they plan to open the company’s first retail banking…
A version of this story was originally published on May 8, 2018.Orlando has tourism, Nashville has music — it seems like Charlotte has always been defined…
Charlotte's reputation as a major banking center is getting a big boost. Southeastern regional banks BB&T of Winston-Salem and SunTrust of Atlanta are…