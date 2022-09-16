Best of WFAE

-
Developer Beauxwright has plans for the Asian Corner Mall, downtown Matthews is getting a new brunch spot and former uptown insider Tim Newman is released from a South Carolina jail.
-
Richard Winger, the editor and founder of Ballot Access News, discusses North Carolina's rich history of third-party ballot access.
-
The future of more than 600,000 U.S. residents, known as "Dreamers," will be determined by a federal appeals court in the coming weeks. The case centers around the legality of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.
-
In Australia, which can serve as an early warning signal for the Northern Hemisphere, the country experienced its worst flu season in five years. That could be bad news locally.
-
Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell said he still owns 25% of R.J. Leeper Construction. If that is true, Mitchell could be breaking state law by serving as a City Council member.
-
The debate over a bill to further restrict abortions in South Carolina has ended up splitting Republicans in the legislature along gender lines. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, says you can expect more of the same.
-
Eviction filings have more than tripled since the CDC's moratorium ended last August, and are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.