-
RALEIGH — Countering any voter anxieties about the integrity of the ballot box, North Carolina officials embarked Thursday on a public campaign to…
-
President Trump campaigned for Republican Dan Bishop on the night before Election Day in the 9th Congressional District race on Sept. 10.Three weeks…
-
North Carolina’s seemingly endless 9th District congressional race is over.Republican Dan Bishop won the special election last night by 2 percentage…
-
Voters headed to the polls today to decide who will represent North Carolina's 9th District in Congress. Bishop led by nearly 4,000 votes, according to…
-
A do-over congressional election in North Carolina may test whether suburban voters who were once reliably Republican are still loyal.
-
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican State Sen. Dan Bishop Monday, a day before the special election for the 9th Congressional…
-
Charlotte TalksThursday, September 5, 2019The election of the Dans is underway and, in advance of Election Day, we talk to Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan…
-
During an hourlong debate Wednesday night, Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop talked about his record of passing legislation in Raleigh. But his opponent,…
-
President Donald Trump will be traveling to Fayetteville for a campaign rally on Sept. 9, one day before a special election to fill a congressional seat…
-
The 9th Congressional District campaign is finally nearing a conclusion. Election Day is Sept. 10. Of course, it’s a special election. A new election was…