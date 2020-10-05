Eastern Band of Cherokees

-
The Catawba Indian Nation plans to break ground Wednesday morning for a proposed casino and resort off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. Local officials…
-
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is hoping to expand gaming operations outside North Carolina.Eastern Band Principal Chief Richard Sneed says the…
-
Earlier this year, the three Cherokee tribes in the U.S., including the Eastern Band of Cherokee in western North Carolina, announced their language is in…
-
Last month, North Carolina General Assembly members passed legislation that will allow Cherokees without degrees or certification to teach the tribe’s…
-
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has unseated its chief, accusing him of using his office for personal gain. Meanwhile, a South Carolina man who kept…
-
Several dozen deer are about to swap the Piedmont for Cherokee reservation lands in western North Carolina. At the request of the tribe, the state and…