-
Updated Jan. 22.A growing number of North Carolina counties are becoming so-called Second Amendment sanctuaries, including several in the Charlotte…
-
The town manager and finance officer of Landis resigned Thursday, the same day an investigation into allegations of criminal activity regarding the town’s…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that barred Rowan County commissioners from opening meetings with Christian prayers.The high court’s…
-
Lawyers for Rowan County on Thursday formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it's legal for commissioners to lead prayer before their…
-
Rowan County Commissioners voted Monday to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether they should be allowed to say Christian prayers before meetings.…
-
A long-running tradition was missing from the beginning of last night’s Charlotte City Council meeting: an opening prayer. As the meeting started, Mayor…
-
A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Rowan County’s practice of having elected officials open meetings with Christian prayer and asking residents to…
-
The First Amendment prohibits establishment of an official religion in the U.S. When a government body steers too close to that, federal courts have…
-
A federal appeals court will decide whether it's legal for Rowan County's elected commissioners to lead Christian prayers at meetings. All 15 judges on…
-
A federal appeals court is taking another look at a lawsuit challenging a North Carolina county commission's practice of opening meetings with Christian…