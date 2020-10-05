-
South Carolina is struggling with a problem that exists nationwide — a backlog of rape kits, which are part of an exam used to collect forensic evidence…
A man arrested Monday for a sexual assault in South End over the weekend has been charged in a second sexual assault case in the same area one day…
GREENSBORO — North Carolina's governor has signed a sexual assault bill which says women can revoke consent during sex.Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news…
A wide-ranging package of legislation reforming sexual assault laws passed both chambers of the NC General Assembly unanimously today, with two measures…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday that it has charged a 68-year-old South Carolina man in connection with a sexual assault cold…
Two loopholes in North Carolina’s sexual assault laws could close as legislators hammer out last-minute changes to three bills in a bipartisan conference…
This week Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faced troubling allegations about its past, even as leaders try to focus on school safety for the coming year. A…
In North Carolina “no” doesn’t always mean "no.” That’s because of a loophole in state law. The loophole dates back to a 1979 case in Mecklenburg County.…
Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating two sexual assaults that occurred early Wednesday morning. The first one happened at 5 a.m. on East W. T.…
A detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after he was charged with second-degree rape. According to the…