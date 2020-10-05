-
There's a lot of young tobacco and vape users who are angry right now. That’s because the Food and Drug Administration began to immediately enforce a ban…
A plan to substantially increase taxes on vaping products in North Carolina initially received bipartisan support at the General Assembly last week...
The Drug Enforcement Agency will allow people to recycle unwanted electronic cigarette and other vaping devices this Saturday. It’s the first time the DEA…
RALEIGH — North Carolina's top legal officer says several e-cigarette companies aren't selling their products in the state while his litigation against…
As the CDC continues to investigate more than 800 cases of vaping-related lung disease, two states have found that many patients were using THC products sold under the label "Dank Vapes."
North Carolina's top prosecutor says he's expanding efforts to halt e-cigarette marketing to teens by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping…