CRTPO declines revote on I-77 toll lanes amid pressure

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization declined Wednesday night to hold a new vote on Interstate 77 toll lanes.

Some members have pushed the board to reverse last month’s decision to rescind support for the project. The Monroe City Council voted Wednesday to reverse course and restore its support for the toll lanes.

Local officials have expressed concern about draft legislation from Republican state Sen. Vickie Sawyer that would require local governments to reimburse the state $64 million for engineering work already completed on I-77.

Sawyer’s amendment could be included in the state budget.

Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Matthews and Davidson voted against holding a new vote on the toll lanes.

Gov. Josh Stein was asked about the controversy Wednesday in Charlotte, and said he believes local leaders can find a solution without threats.

"There's a lot of people ride on that road, there's a lot of traffic, there are a lot of accidents we need to make it safer, but we also have to do it in a way that's sensitive to the local communities, and I believe that Charlotte can find a path forward. I don't think that threats are the best way to get to a desirable outcome," he said.