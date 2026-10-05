Cabarrus County Commissioners are the chief administrative authority in the county and are responsible for determining the strategic vision and direction of the County. The Commissioners are responsible for setting policy, adopting the annual budget, establishing the tax rate, overseeing operations (including roads, bridges and public buildings) and hiring the county manager. The five-member board serves staggered four-year, at-large terms. Three Republicans are facing three Democrats and a Libertarian candidate in the general election in November 2026. There are three seats up for election; only one incumbent, who was recently appointed, is on the ballot. The county’s overall budget is more than $400M. The county is currently working on ways to reduce a projected deficit of more than $13M for the budget for fiscal year 2027.

Cabarrus County has a population of approximately 238,600, featuring six main municipalities: Concord (the county seat), Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Locust. The County's demographic profile is shifting, with significant growth in Black, Asian, and Hispanic populations. The White population was nearly 60% of population in 2025 , down from 72% in 2010. The county is experiencing rapid growth and faces challenges managing affordable housing, education and roads.

Voters can select up to three candidates for the three open slots. There is only one incumbent, who was appointed in December 2025, in this race.

Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners (select up to 3)

James N. Bailey

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age:53

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Retired Chief Deputy, Cabarrus County Sheriff's office; employee at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Description:

Bailey's website states his top issues are lowering taxes, promoting economic development and supporting local farmers with resources. In an interview with The Cabarrus Compass, he also mentioned wanting to focus on water and sewer capacity "in order to satisfy the growing business and residential demands." On his campaign Facebook page, Bailey said he will provide all necessary resources to law enforcement and courts.

Other personal:

Bailey is a retired Cabarrus County Chief Sheriff's Deputy and serves as Assistant Director of Health, Safety and Security at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He has two adult children and is married. He describes himself as "Pawpaw" to his five grandchildren. He earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice and Police Science from Western Carolina University and an M.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Eastern Carolina University.

Candidate Website

Kristel Swayze

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 50

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Business owner, KS Image Solutions

Description:

On her website, Swayze says she wants to better fund schools, improve public safety and mental health care and effectively manage the county budget. She says, "Law enforcement, fire and EMS must have the resources to do their jobs well." In an interview with WBTV, Swayze said, "Budgets should be built with every dollar stretched and accounted for to ensure taxpayer funds are used wisely."

Other personal:

According to the Cabarrus Compass, Swayze has been involved in politics for about 25 years, beginning with a neighborhood battle over proposed roads. Swayze is owner and proprietor of KS Image Solutions LLC in Concord, a manufacturer of promotional items for companies. She graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Cabarrus County and is a Boy Scout leader. She is married and has two children. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill.

Candidate Website

Dan Redding

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 41

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Software sales

Description:

Redding advocates for sustainable infrastructure growth, affordable housing and developing stronger schooling. He believes his constituents deserve a "fair and functioning local government that our county can be proud of." In an interview with Inform Cabarrus, he said, "The Board of Commissioners, working in lockstep with the municipalities, need to be focused on building a diverse set of housing that will meet the needs of our community." He supports the GO bonds on the ballot this election cycle.

Other personal:

Redding is a native North Carolinian and grew up in Caldwell County. He is married, has two children and works in technology sales. He received his bachelor's in communication from Wingate University.

Candidate Website

Ian Patrick

Party: Republican

Incumbent: Yes

Age: Approximately 41

Previous experience in elected office: Harrisburg Town Council 2019-2025, appointed to Cabarrus County Commission (December 2025-present)

Occupation: Licensed architect

Description:

Patrick's key issues include intentional development and infrastructure planning, eliminating unnecessary waste to save taxpayer dollars, protection of natural resources and reducing costs and improving planning of schools. He is in favor of “faster approvals on building permits for commercial developments.” On his campaign Facebook page, Patrick states, "Based on the budget research I've done so far, I keep seeing an emerging pattern. Cabarrus County either leads the pack or is near the top in terms of: tax rate, spending and debt. But I can't find the corresponding services that we provide more than our peer counties. In fact, many of them do more than us, and we already do more than we're required or even should do."

Other personal:

Patrick was appointed from a field of 16 applicants by the county GOP to fill a vacant seat on the county commission during a closed session in December 2025. He replaced longtime local politician, Lynn Shue, who passed away in late 2025. Patrick is now running for election to the seat. Prior to that, Patrick served as chair of the Harrisburg Board of Adjustment and was on the Harrisburg Town Council for two terms. He is a licensed architect in North and South Carolina. He has co-owned Biloba Architecture (in Charlotte) with his wife, Erin, since 2015. He has two children in the Harrisburg schools. In 2022, he was awarded the Charlotte Business Journal's 40 under 40 award. He earned a B.A. in Architecture (2007) and a Bachelor of Architecture (2009) from UNC Charlotte.

Candidate Website

Ingrid Nurse

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 57

Previous experience in elected office: None; previously ran for Commissioner in 2024

Occupation: Unable to verify

Description:

On her website, Nurse lists her top priorities as public safety, quality healthcare, affordable housing and strong education. She says she previously served on the county's Planning and Zoning Commission. Her campaign slogan is "To keep Cabarrus County healthy, we need a Nurse."

Other personal:

Nurse says that she has called Cabarrus County home for 50 years. She lists a number of previous jobs on her LinkedIn page, including math and reading tutor, Guest Relations Advocate for the Carolina Panthers and Amazon Fulfillment Associate. According to the same profile, she has a bachelor's degree from Barber-Scotia College and a master's from Winston-Salem State University.

Candidate Website

Thomas Hill

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 60

Previous experience in elected office: None; previously ran for various offices including N.C. Senate and the county Board of Education since 2002

Occupation: "Semi-retired journeyman electrician"

Description:

Hill describes himself as a peace activist. He says on the Libertarian Party website that "a particular point of pride was the moment when one of his Facebook posts was read aloud in open court by a city police attorney during a body camera footage hearing—highlighting the real-world impact of his advocacy for liberty and accountability."

Other personal:

Hill was born in Charlotte. His LinkedIn page lists a number of political campaigns he supported as a campaign manager. He appears to have attended Central Cabarrus High School.

Candidate Social Media

Phil Henry

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 70s

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Retired engineer

Description:

Henry is a retired engineer and believes he has "the time, knowledge and experience" for the commissioner role. Henry's priorities listed on his campaign website include expanding needed infrastructure, creating new jobs, ensuring public safety and focusing on sustainable growth. On government spending, he also believes "making smart investments while being a good steward of taxpayer dollars is essential.”

Other personal:

Henry moved to Cabarrus County in 2022 to be closer to his daughter. He is married and a father and grandfather.