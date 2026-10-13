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Carolina Classic Fair closed hour early due to juvenile disturbances

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:33 AM EDT
Ride at the Carolina Classic Fair
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Ride at the Carolina Classic Fair

Winston-Salem police say they responded to multiple fights and disturbances on the final night of the Carolina Classic Fair.

According to a news release, the incidents involved multiple groups of unsupervised juveniles. Fifty individuals were ejected from the fair.

Police say fair officials ultimately decided to close the event early at 9:45 p.m. in the interest of public safety. The fair was originally scheduled to close at 11 p.m.

Shortly after the closure Sunday night, police say they responded to about 30 juveniles inside a gas station on University Parkway acting “aggressively and vandalizing the property.” Police say they determined the group included some of the same individuals that were ejected from the fairgrounds.

Police are investigating the incidents and say criminal charges could be filed. Winston-Salem leaders recently rejected a proposal to extend the city’s teen curfew which expired on Oct. 12.
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake