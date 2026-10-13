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Environmental, political advocates call for data center moratorium in NC

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
No data center sign stands in a Rural Hall field
April Laissle
/
WFDD
Data center sign in Rural Hall.

Advocates from Piedmont Environmental Alliance, Yadkin Riverkeeper, No Data Center Rural Hall, and the Carolina Federation gathered in Winston-Salem on Tuesday to demand state lawmakers pass a two-year moratorium on hyperscale data centers.

“Our county needs time to develop adequate guardrails that protect our community from harmful environmental, health, and economic impacts of these projects," said Piedmont Environmental Alliance Executive Director Jamie Maier.

Last month, Forsyth County Commissioners rejected a proposed six-month moratorium due to legal concerns.

Leaders in Stokes County approved plans for a hyperscale center last month, citing economic benefits.

At least 50 North Carolina municipalities have paused data center development. State lawmakers are considering some regulations, but not a moratorium at this point.

New York became the first state to pause development in July.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody