Greensboro, Reidsville enact voluntary water restrictions

The cities of Greensboro and Reidsville have enacted voluntary water restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions.

Officials are encouraging residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers, minimal use of laundry and dishwashing machines and limit lawn watering.

Reidsville Public Works Director Mourice Brothers said at a recent council meeting, that the city seeks to cut daily usage by 2%.

"The city goal is to conserve water now, protect essential services, and reduce the risk of more restrictive measures becoming necessary in the future," Brothers said.

Parts of both Rockingham and Guilford counties are in exceptional drought conditions — the worst category. The remaining parts are in extreme and severe drought conditions.

The city of Greensboro is continuing to buy water from neighboring communities to maintain its supply.