© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro, Reidsville enact voluntary water restrictions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake,
April Laissle
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
Person filling a cup of water

The cities of Greensboro and Reidsville have enacted voluntary water restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions.

Officials are encouraging residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers, minimal use of laundry and dishwashing machines and limit lawn watering.

Reidsville Public Works Director Mourice Brothers said at a recent council meeting, that the city seeks to cut daily usage by 2%.

"The city goal is to conserve water now, protect essential services, and reduce the risk of more restrictive measures becoming necessary in the future," Brothers said.

Parts of both Rockingham and Guilford counties are in exceptional drought conditions — the worst category. The remaining parts are in extreme and severe drought conditions.

The city of Greensboro is continuing to buy water from neighboring communities to maintain its supply.

Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle