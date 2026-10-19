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GCS enrollment decline worse than projected

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
A teacher in Guilford County prepares her lessons.
WFDD File photo
A teacher in Guilford County prepares her lessons.

Public school enrollment is declining across North Carolina and the country.

In Guilford County Schools, officials say the drop this year is worse than they’d anticipated.

They were expecting a decline based on projections from last February, and estimated they’d serve around 65,000 students this year. But on the 20th day of school, that number was off by nearly 2,000.

Deputy Superintendent of Business and Operations Julius Monk attributes the drop to the housing market, a rise in alternative schooling choices and the county’s declining birth rate.

“As that continues to go down, and we have more students graduating at a higher rate from school, and we're not replacing them at the same amount, it's causing our entire enrollment to go down," Monk said at a recent board of education meeting.

Guilford County’s population of school-aged children has only gone up by about 400 since 2020. Meanwhile, the number of residents 18 and older has increased by roughly 23,000.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Asheboro City Schools are also experiencing declines. In each case, the change will mean less state funding next year and likely budget cuts.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz