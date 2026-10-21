UNCSA to partner with UNC-CH on new intercampus projects

Some high school students at UNC School of the Arts will now have guaranteed admission to UNC-Chapel Hill. It’s part of a new partnership between the schools.

While still in the early stages of development, officials are exploring a possible student-exchange program between the universities and international study-abroad opportunities.

Through the partnership, Chapel Hill students would have greater opportunities in the arts, and UNCSA students would gain wider academic access.

That’s according to a memorandum of understanding signed by university leaders, including UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole.

“An art student of all kinds of different disciplines on UNCSA's campus has a desire and a need for additional business and entrepreneurial kinds of skills," Cole says. "For Chapel Hill, they don't have a school of filmmaking, for example. We have, you know, one of the top 10 filmmaking schools in the country.”

Faculty, staff and other campus leaders will help develop collaborative projects.

According to a press release, more information about the partnership will be announced early next year.