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Greensboro proposes budget cuts after landing on state financial watchlist

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
The city of Greensboro. Adobe Stock photo
Adobe Stock photo
The city of Greensboro.

Greensboro officials are cutting more than $6 million from the budget in an effort to come off of a state financial watchlist.

Last month, the Local Government Commission (LGC) added Greensboro to its Unit Assistance List for repeatedly dipping into its fund balance, which is like the city’s emergency savings. Officials planned to use $6.3 million from that fund in the budget. That’s off the table now.

Assistant city managers are working with departments to identify potential cuts. Officials are also bringing in a consulting firm to conduct an external assessment of its financial structure.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Roth and other council members say the city needs to continue looking for ways to achieve long-term sustainability, including more cuts down the line.

“We can and we should require and expect that we are going to make changes in order to really be able to manage for and prioritize the things that we see as an elective body as important for our community," she said.

The City Council plans to vote on budget changes on Dec. 15.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody