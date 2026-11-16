Democrat Ashley Bell requests recount in NC's 10th Congressional District

Democrat Ashley Bell has requested a recount in the race for North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District.

Results from Friday’s county canvasses show Republican Pat Harrigan leading Bell by about 2,500 votes. That puts the margin at less than 1% of the total votes cast, entitling Bell to a recount under state law.

She submitted her request to the State Board of Elections on Friday. The process is set to begin in Forsyth County Tuesday morning.

The 10th District includes parts of Forsyth, Lincoln, Catawba, Iredell and Yadkin counties.

So far, candidates have requested recounts in four races across North Carolina.