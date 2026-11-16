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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers take NFC South lead despite record penalty total

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 16, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Carolina the win. Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns, while the Panthers' defense continued its recent improvement.

The victory was tempered by a franchise-record 17 penalties for 152 yards.

Coach Dave Canales said the team must do a better job eliminating mistakes it can control.

“We’ve got to eliminate those,” Canales said of procedural penalties. “The things that I’m going to focus on are the ones we have to take control of, which is offsides penalties, pre-snap deals, delay of game, those types of procedural penalties. The competitive calls are going to happen, but it’s really the things that we can control and that we really have to focus on.”

The Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain