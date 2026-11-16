Panthers take NFC South lead despite record penalty total

The Carolina Panthers moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Carolina the win. Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns, while the Panthers' defense continued its recent improvement.

The victory was tempered by a franchise-record 17 penalties for 152 yards.

Coach Dave Canales said the team must do a better job eliminating mistakes it can control.

“We’ve got to eliminate those,” Canales said of procedural penalties. “The things that I’m going to focus on are the ones we have to take control of, which is offsides penalties, pre-snap deals, delay of game, those types of procedural penalties. The competitive calls are going to happen, but it’s really the things that we can control and that we really have to focus on.”

The Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.