Election recounts will get under way starting Tuesday in more than 20 counties across North Carolina. The recounts include close races for Congress and state legislature, but some eligible candidates aren't asking for them.

In the state Senate race that will determine the balance of power in the legislature, Democrat Catina Hamm has asked for a recount. She trails Republican Sen. Danny Britt by about 200 votes.

While recounts rarely change the outcome, a win for Hamm would result in a tied Senate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt breaking tie votes.

"Our race is extremely close, and moving forward with the recount process protects both the voters and the integrity of our elections," Hamm said in a news release.

Britt, however, declared victory in a news release on Sunday and said the recount is a waste of time.

"There's no good reason to waste time and resources dragging this out," he said. "The voters made their choice 12 days ago. It's time to accept reality."

Britt's Republican colleagues, meanwhile, are seeking recounts in two state House races where they came up short. Those races are in Wilmington — where Democrat Tim Merrick leads Republican Dane Scalise by just 77 votes — and northwestern Guilford County, where Republican incumbent Rep. John Blust is 267 votes behind Democrat Shelly Headen.

Democratic Congressional candidate Ashley Bell called for a recount in her race with Republican Congressman Pat Harrigan.

But Democrat Kimberly Hardy declined to seek a recount in her race against Congressman David Rouzer. In a video statement posted to social media, she noted that she finished about 2,200 votes behind Rouzer and "we really don't think we'll be able to find that number of votes in a recount."

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx is eligible to request a recount (she trails Democrat Chuck Hubbard by 331 votes), but as of late Monday, she had not filed a request. She reportedly said in a campaign fundraising email that she'll file for a recount before Tuesday's deadline.

In Macon County, the local elections board decided to hold a recount in a sales-tax referendum where voters rejected the tax hike by a one-vote margin. Other recounts include the Granville County sheriff's race as well as local government races in Anson County, Laurel Park and Fletcher.

Recounts will likely be completed by the end of the week. Smaller counties have told the State Board of Elections that they plan to complete the recount in a single day, starting Tuesday or Wednesday. Larger counties like Forsyth say their process could take three to four days.

State election officials released a 32-page memo last week with guidelines for conducting a recount. Initial recounts will be done using ballot tabulator machines. After that, candidates could have the option to request a hand-to-eye recount of a random sampling of ballots. If that results in a difference with the original vote tally, a full hand-to-eye recount could be ordered.

In a hand-to-eye recount, election officials could legally count votes that might have gone unread by the machines because the voter didn't fill in the bubble but made other marks on their ballot that clearly indicate how they intended to vote. The State Board of Elections provided examples, including a hypothetical voter who wrote "MY MAN" over the name of a candidate.