The Elkin City Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to approve the district’s next superintendent.

Neil Atkins currently serves as the director of secondary education and career and technical education for Stokes County Schools.

But come Jan. 1, he’ll be stepping into the role of superintendent in Elkin.

He’s worked in public education for 25 years as a teacher, principal and district leader. Atkins is a native of Surry County, and told board members he felt led to this district.

“This school system is a shining star among public school systems in North Carolina," Atkins said. "And I see that I have a great responsibility as superintendent to nurture and grow the things that are already strong here, and build upon the legacy and traditions that make this school system special.”

Atkins has a master’s degree in school administration from Appalachian State University and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Lees-McRae College.

He’ll succeed the district’s interim superintendent, Jennifer Hall, who began serving in July.