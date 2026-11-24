The Guilford County Board of Elections completed a second recount in the North Carolina House District 62 race Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Democrat Shelly Headen, who had been leading Republican John Blust by 269 votes, gained another vote in the sample hand-eye recount.

Blust had requested both the initial machine recount and the manual audit as allowed by state law.

But a spokesperson for the North Carolina Board of Elections says they likely won’t certify the results of this race until their next meeting on Dec. 10.

This contest was one of only two that the state board was unable to finalize this week due to ongoing recounts.