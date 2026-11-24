President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he’s nominating Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill for a federal judgeship.

Trump shared the news in a post on Truth Social. He cited O’Neill’s “deep track record of being tough on crime and preserving law and order.”

O’Neill was defeated in the November election by Democratic challenger Amara Hunter, after serving as the county’s district attorney since 2009.

Trump is appointing O’Neill to serve on the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Federal judicial nominees require confirmation from the U.S. Senate.