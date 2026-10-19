NC city’s Bigfoot festival attracts believers and skeptics of the legendary beast

Every year, tens of thousands of people, ranging from casual Bigfoot enthusiasts to self-identifying experts, convene in western North Carolina to celebrate the famed legend. Gathering in the small mountain town of Marion, attendees share reported photo sightings, compare footprint casts and connect with fellow believers determined to prove the creature’s existence.

Marion has hosted the annual Bigfoot Festival for nine years, drawing crowds from across the country to a community deeply tied to cryptid research, the study of hidden or unproven animals.

Lily Reavis-Goodson, a Bigfoot believer who traveled from Georgia to attend the festival this summer, said she believes the creature hides in places people rarely travel.

"There are so many places that humans haven't explored yet that he is just hanging out," Reavis-Goodson said. "And if he wanted to avoid people, he could."

Although claims of Bigfoot sightings have spanned decades, there remains no definitive scientific proof that the creature exists. Still, a YouGov poll estimates that 28% of Americans share Reavis-Goodson’s belief.

However, not everyone is convinced. Emily Davis, a resident of Asheville, remains a steadfast skeptic.

"It just seems so highly implausible to me," Davis said. "There would be much more evidence at this point. There is just no way that he is really out there."

For those dedicated to investigating the legend, overcoming public skepticism is an ongoing challenge, and one made harder by modern technology.

Christian MacLeod, a researcher known as "The Cryptid Guy," has spent years working to gather definitive proof. However, he said his efforts are frequently undermined by artificial intelligence-generated images circulating online.

"We are out here trying to collect evidence, photos, and research, and then you have some guy making things up and passing that off as real," MacLeod said. "Just because he has a bigger platform, for some reason, people think that is real. It is ridiculous."

The proliferation of AI imagery shows no signs of slowing. Research from a 2022 University of Pennsylvania study highlighted the scale of the growing technology, noting that some image generators reached over 1 million users, creating up to 2 million images a day.

MacLeod said the rapid rise of generative AI makes it increasingly difficult to distinguish fabricated images from what he considers genuine field evidence.

"I mean, realistically it destroys research. The fake stuff is so good now you can barely tell. I think it is a hindrance to our specific industry as far as showing proof because everyone says, 'Oh, that’s all fake,'" MacLeod said.

Despite these challenges, many enthusiasts say the search remains a worthwhile pursuit.

Michael Cook, another Bigfoot expert, believes the search offers value beyond proving the creature's existence.

"If we go out and never see a Bigfoot again or never see evidence again, we still get something out of that, and that's what we try to drive the public to," Cook said. "It's not just looking for Bigfoot; it's looking for yourself."

Whether the legend ever yields concrete scientific proof, attendees say the shared tradition and strong sense of community will keep bringing them back to the mountains.