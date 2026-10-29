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NEWS BRIEFS

Pride Magazine to close after more than 30 years serving Charlotte’s Black community

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT

Pride Magazine, a longtime Charlotte publication focused on the city’s Black community, will cease operations after more than three decades.

Founded in 1993, the magazine highlighted local Black leaders, businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Charlotte.

The publication announced that its final issue, a “Legacy” edition, will be published in early 2027.

The closure comes amid continued changes in Charlotte’s local media landscape. Recent shutdowns include Queen City Nerve and Charlotte Magazine. Charlotte LGBTQ publication QNotes also ended its print edition this year, though it continues as a digital publication.

Arts & Culture
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain