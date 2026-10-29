Pride Magazine to close after more than 30 years serving Charlotte’s Black community

Pride Magazine, a longtime Charlotte publication focused on the city’s Black community, will cease operations after more than three decades.

Founded in 1993, the magazine highlighted local Black leaders, businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Charlotte.

The publication announced that its final issue, a “Legacy” edition, will be published in early 2027.

The closure comes amid continued changes in Charlotte’s local media landscape. Recent shutdowns include Queen City Nerve and Charlotte Magazine. Charlotte LGBTQ publication QNotes also ended its print edition this year, though it continues as a digital publication.