Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said overall crime was down in 2025

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police unveiled their End of The Year report and it found that overall crime was down by 9% in 2025.

Despite several high-profile violent crimes in Charlotte last year, homicides dropped 13%, to 96 compared with 110 in 2024. CMPD officials also reported an uptick in police interactions, totaling 574,000 in 2025. Officers arrested 14 percent more people than the previous year.

Today, we will be sharing our annual public safety update, highlighting a 9% decrease in overall crime, with a 21% decrease in violent crime and a 6% decrease in property crime in 2025, even as Charlotte remains one of the nation’s fastest‑growing cities.



This briefing begins… pic.twitter.com/IG3w7d4jbN — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 15, 2026

Violent crimes declined as well, with roughly 5,800 reported last year compared with more than 7,000 in 2024. New CMPD Chief Stella Patterson said one of her top priorities this year is reducing both disorder and violent crime.

"We're gonna make every effort to keep having them go down, to be in those places, particularly that we know are problematic, that tend to see increases in crime," Patterson said.

"I also know in our world today, we can't always predict that, right? Because it can happen anywhere, but we want to make sure that we have eyes and ears in all the places that we can to mitigate it as much as possible."

CMPD says reducing juvenile crime remains a focus.

