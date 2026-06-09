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I-77 ramp improvement project set to begin later this month

WFAE | By Noor Nazir
Published June 9, 2026 at 7:18 PM EDT

State transportation officials have awarded a $5.2 million contract to repair entrance and exit ramps at five I-77 interchanges, including Sunset Road, Harris Boulevard, N.C. 73, Griffin Street and Williamson Road. Officials say the upgrades will improve ramp conditions and help extend the life of the roadway.

Most lane and ramp closures will happen overnight, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to limit disruptions for drivers.

Transportation officials say the Sunset Road entrance ramps will require more extensive repairs and could face longer closures.

Construction could begin by the end of June and is expected to be completed by spring 2027.
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News from the Carolinas TransportationConstructionI-77
Noor Nazir
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