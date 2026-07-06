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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte officials prepared for extreme heat

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:58 PM EDT
Health officials warn Charlotte residents to stay hydrated during the heat advisory.
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Health officials warn Charlotte residents to stay hydrated during the heat advisory.

With extreme high temperatures and triple-digit heat indices expected today and tomorrow, resources will continue to be available to assist vulnerable residents in Mecklenburg County.

The county, along with the city of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working together to monitor the weather and support the needs of the community. For people living unsheltered, Roof Above’s Day Services Center on North College Street in Charlotte is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The Relatives’ On Ramp program is available to young adults ages 18 to 24 on Freedom Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park and recreation centers are open for residents seeking relief from the heat, with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) offering rides on designated routes. Spraygrounds are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Tags
Energy & Environment Mecklenburg CountyWeather
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain