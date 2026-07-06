Charlotte officials prepared for extreme heat

With extreme high temperatures and triple-digit heat indices expected today and tomorrow, resources will continue to be available to assist vulnerable residents in Mecklenburg County.

The county, along with the city of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and homeless service providers, is working together to monitor the weather and support the needs of the community. For people living unsheltered, Roof Above’s Day Services Center on North College Street in Charlotte is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The Relatives’ On Ramp program is available to young adults ages 18 to 24 on Freedom Drive, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Park and recreation centers are open for residents seeking relief from the heat, with Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) offering rides on designated routes. Spraygrounds are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.