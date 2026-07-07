Town of Davidson promotes police chief to assistant town manager
The Town of Davidson has promoted police chief Phil Geiger to assistant town manager while keeping his role as the town’s top law enforcement officer. He’s been with the police department for 15 years and chief since last year. Geiger will serve as a key member of the Management Team and assist the Town Manager in the administration and coordination of municipal operations. Day-to-day operational oversight of the Davidson Police Department will shift to newly promoted Deputy Police Chief Jay Stokes.