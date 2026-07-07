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NEWS BRIEFS

Town of Davidson promotes police chief to assistant town manager

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

The Town of Davidson has promoted police chief Phil Geiger to assistant town manager while keeping his role as the town’s top law enforcement officer. He’s been with the police department for 15 years and chief since last year. Geiger will serve as a key member of the Management Team and assist the Town Manager in the administration and coordination of municipal operations. Day-to-day operational oversight of the Davidson Police Department will shift to newly promoted Deputy Police Chief Jay Stokes.
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News from the Carolinas DavidsonMecklenburg County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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