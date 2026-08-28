Charlotte FC travels to take on rival Atlanta FC

Charlotte FC gets back on the pitch tomorrow night in Atlanta and one player has a chance to tie or break a team record. Spaniard Pep Biel has 46 goal contributions since he arrived in Charlotte – either scoring himself or assisting a teammate – and the all-time team record is 48 set by Karol Swiderski. During a press conference this week, Biel said he just wants to win.

"I'm very proud to achieve something like this," Biel said. From the first day I came, I said that I came here to put Charlotte more in the top, so I'm very, very happy to help."

Charlotte is fifth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, Atlanta United is 12th. The teams tied in Charlotte last month. Saturday’s match in Atlanta starts at 7:30pm