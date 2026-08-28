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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC travels to take on rival Atlanta FC

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 28, 2026 at 1:29 PM EDT

Charlotte FC gets back on the pitch tomorrow night in Atlanta and one player has a chance to tie or break a team record. Spaniard Pep Biel has 46 goal contributions since he arrived in Charlotte – either scoring himself or assisting a teammate – and the all-time team record is 48 set by Karol Swiderski. During a press conference this week, Biel said he just wants to win.

"I'm very proud to achieve something like this," Biel said. From the first day I came, I said that I came here to put Charlotte more in the top, so I'm very, very happy to help."

Charlotte is fifth in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference, Atlanta United is 12th. The teams tied in Charlotte last month. Saturday’s match in Atlanta starts at 7:30pm
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte FC
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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