Panthers top Lions 32-26 behind Bryce Young's big night

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Detroit Lions 32-26 in primetime at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday night.

Quarterback Bryce Young led Carolina's offense with 329 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Despite being without players including Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, the Panthers scored four touchdowns and totaled 445 yards of offense.

After the game, Young credited his teammates and the team's overall performance.

“I’m just trusting my guys around me. Everyone did a great job,” Young said. “Offensively, it was a great team performance. We tried to feed off the defense, and the defense came up huge at the end. For me, I just try to get the ball into the hands of the playmakers.”

The Panthers will have a week off before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.