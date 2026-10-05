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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers top Lions 32-26 behind Bryce Young's big night

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:06 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Detroit Lions 32-26 in primetime at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday night.

Quarterback Bryce Young led Carolina's offense with 329 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Despite being without players including Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, the Panthers scored four touchdowns and totaled 445 yards of offense.

After the game, Young credited his teammates and the team's overall performance.

“I’m just trusting my guys around me. Everyone did a great job,” Young said. “Offensively, it was a great team performance. We tried to feed off the defense, and the defense came up huge at the end. For me, I just try to get the ball into the hands of the playmakers.”

The Panthers will have a week off before facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain