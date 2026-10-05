NC Republican leaders plan special session focused on fuel prices

North Carolina's top Republican lawmakers say they plan to call a special legislative session aimed at addressing rising fuel prices.

WRAL reports state House Speaker Destin Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger announced in social media posts over the weekend that they will recall the General Assembly to "provide immediate relief at the pump." Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers of the legislature.

It remains unclear what that relief could look like or how quickly North Carolina drivers might see any changes.

One option could be suspending all or part of the state's 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax. Revenue from the tax helps pay for the construction, maintenance and operation of North Carolina's roads and transportation system.

Gas prices have risen steadily since February, when the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran.

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline in North Carolina is $4.03 per gallon, below the national average of $4.38 per gallon. Diesel averages $6.03 per gallon in the state.

State Sen. Sydney Batch, the top Democrat in the North Carolina Senate, criticized the move, calling the special session "a day late and a dollar short."