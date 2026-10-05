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NEWS BRIEFS

NC Republican leaders plan special session focused on fuel prices

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:04 AM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

North Carolina's top Republican lawmakers say they plan to call a special legislative session aimed at addressing rising fuel prices.

WRAL reports state House Speaker Destin Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger announced in social media posts over the weekend that they will recall the General Assembly to "provide immediate relief at the pump." Republicans hold large majorities in both chambers of the legislature.

It remains unclear what that relief could look like or how quickly North Carolina drivers might see any changes.

One option could be suspending all or part of the state's 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax. Revenue from the tax helps pay for the construction, maintenance and operation of North Carolina's roads and transportation system.

Gas prices have risen steadily since February, when the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran.

According to AAA, the average price of gasoline in North Carolina is $4.03 per gallon, below the national average of $4.38 per gallon. Diesel averages $6.03 per gallon in the state.

State Sen. Sydney Batch, the top Democrat in the North Carolina Senate, criticized the move, calling the special session "a day late and a dollar short."
Tags
Politics NC General Assembly
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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