Former Charlotte council member Tiawana Brown reports to prison to begin fraud sentence

Former Charlotte City Council member Tiawana Brown said Wednesday she was reporting to federal prison to begin serving a 10-month sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

Brown previously served time in federal prison for financial crimes more than three decades ago. In a video posted to social media Wednesday from a Waffle House, Brown said this experience feels different.

“Second time around, after 30 years, it's a little different,” Brown said. “A little different when you going in and you 21. I’m 55 now.”

Brown and her two adult daughters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the theft of more than $146,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

Her daughters received probation.