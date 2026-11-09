© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Arraignment delayed for man accused in December light rail stabbing

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:38 PM EST
The Lynx Blue Line train
The Charlotte Ledger
Charlotte's cost to build new light rail lines keeps increasing, in line with other communities.

The arraignment of a Honduran man accused of stabbing a fellow passenger on Charlotte's light rail in December 2025 has been postponed until January 2027.

33-year-old Oscar Solorzano-Garcia faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, and being intoxicated and disruptive. He had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

The passenger survived the December stabbing. The case is separate from the fatal August 2025 stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, which also happened on the light rail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer in December 2025, seeking to transfer Solorzano-Garcia to federal custody.

In late October, ICE posted on X: “ICE stands ready to deport Charlotte light rail stabber.” The agency said the detainer asks local authorities to transfer him to ICE custody rather than release him “back onto North Carolina streets.”

Solorzano-Garcia remains in Mecklenburg County custody without bond.
Tags
Crime & Justice Immigration and Customs EnforcementLynx Blue Line
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger