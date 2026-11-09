Arraignment delayed for man accused in December light rail stabbing

The arraignment of a Honduran man accused of stabbing a fellow passenger on Charlotte's light rail in December 2025 has been postponed until January 2027.

33-year-old Oscar Solorzano-Garcia faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree trespassing, carrying a concealed weapon, and being intoxicated and disruptive. He had been scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

The passenger survived the December stabbing. The case is separate from the fatal August 2025 stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, which also happened on the light rail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer in December 2025, seeking to transfer Solorzano-Garcia to federal custody.

In late October, ICE posted on X: “ICE stands ready to deport Charlotte light rail stabber.” The agency said the detainer asks local authorities to transfer him to ICE custody rather than release him “back onto North Carolina streets.”

Solorzano-Garcia remains in Mecklenburg County custody without bond.