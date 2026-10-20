CMS board chair, interim superintendent driefing to Mecklenburg commissioners is delayed

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders were set to face county commissioners Tuesday amid multiple investigations into financial irregularities at the district.

But a Mecklenburg County spokesman confirmed that their presentation will be rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this month, county commissioners considered its own review of the district, but opted to wait until other agencies’ probes wrap up.

The state Bureau of Investigation, the state auditor, the FBI and the Department of Public Instruction have all announced probes of the district amid leadership turmoil that began with former Superintendent Crystal Hill's suspension in June.