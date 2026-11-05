WFAE recognizes retired attorney Jon Buchan with the Ed Williams First Amendment Award

WFAE will honor Jon Buchan with this year’s Ed Williams First Amendment Award on Thursday, November 19.

As an attorney, Buchan spent more than four decades in service to First Amendment rights, journalism and open government.

The Ed Williams First Amendment Award recognizes individuals who advance truth, transparency and public accountability.

“For decades, Jon has been a trusted advocate for the principles that underpin a free and informed society," said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE president and CEO. "His counsel has helped news organizations, including WFAE, navigate difficult First Amendment issues while advancing transparency and public accountability. We are proud to recognize the profound and lasting impact of his work."

About Jon Buchan

For more than four decades, Buchan served as a First Amendment and media lawyer for various North Carolina and national news organizations, including WFAE and “The Charlotte Observer.” He brought cases for access to public records and defended news organizations’ right to publish accurate and fair reporting and fought efforts to deny the public’s access to courtroom proceedings and court records.

Buchan, who retired in January 2025, is a past president of the Mecklenburg County Bar, past chair of the WFAE Board and has served as a board member of numerous Charlotte and North Carolina civic organizations, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and the NC Open Government Coalition. The N.C. Press Association awarded him the William C. Lassiter First Amendment Award in 2000.

About the Ed Williams First Amendment Award

Established in honor of journalist and community leader Ed Williams, the First Amendment Award recognizes individuals who advance truth, transparency and public accountability. Williams spent more than five decades in journalism and community leadership, including 25 years as editor of “The Charlotte Observer’s” editorial pages.

Tickets to the Ed Williams First Amendment Awards are on sale.

Event details