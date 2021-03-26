Dominion Voting Systems Files $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News

Updated March 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM ET

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, saying the network spread false claims that the voting machine company was involved in voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," said the lawsuit filed Friday in Delaware. "If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does."

"Fox endorsed, repeated, and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies about Dominion," the complaint states, including claims that the company's software manipulated the results of the 2020 vote.

In response, Fox News issued a statement Friday morning stating that it "is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court."

According to Dominion, some of its employees have faced harassment and even death threats over claims pushed by Fox News.

Dominion is seeking at least $1.6 billion in lost profits and enterprise value, plus more than $1 million in security expenses and expenses combatting disinformation. The company's lawsuit asks for a jury trial.

Dominion has also filed defamation lawsuits against Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers who worked with Trump on his post-election flurry of legal actions. The company is seeking $1.3 billion in damages from each of them.

Dominion was not the only election technology targeted by Fox News. Last month, Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against the network, and named Fox stars Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Fox News has filed motions seeking to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit. But the network also canceled Lou Dobbs' Tonight show shortly after Smartmatic filed its lawsuit.

