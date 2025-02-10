Running while Black: Making running more accessible and welcoming

Note: This program originally aired on October 8th, 2024.

The shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, while jogging in Glynn County, Ga., reignited an outcry against racial injustice and profiling. The homicide occurred in February 2020, and it highlighted the dangers faced by Black people and other people of color. It also rippled through the running industry.

"Running while Black" may be a cynical portrayal of the racial profiling faced by minorities, but as running communities grow, there’s a push to tackle racial disparities by making running more accessible — and to create a welcoming environment that highlights diverse voices in the running world.

From competitive racing to casual running, we’ll talk to industry leaders about their efforts in tackling disparities. We’ll also discuss running industry insights, the growing presence of running clubs in and around Charlotte — and if you’re a beginning runner, how to get started.

GUESTS:

Harry Chandler, co-owner of the Charlotte Running Company

Alexandria Johnson, lead race director of Start 2 Finish Event Management and board member for Mad Miles Run Club

Shannon Woods, senior manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at Brooks Running