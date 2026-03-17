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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Spending in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT
Early voting at the UNC Charlotte Belk Gymnasium, 2020.
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
Early voting at the UNC Charlotte Belk Gymnasium.

North Carolina’s primary is in the rearview, and the political ads are ramping up.

The state’s U.S. Senate race could be one of the most expensive in the country, with about $500 million expected to be spent. It pits former RNC Chair Michael Whatley against former Gov. Roy Cooper. Both parties are focused on the outcome, as it could decide the balance of power in Washington.

In a world where people are increasingly entrenched in their political ideologies, the candidates are vying for a relatively small number of people over the next several months.

With that being under consideration, we dive into what issues the candidates will focus their spending on, what voters are looking for and what the impact of eight months of general election campaigning has on the electorate.

GUESTS:
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history and politics department chair at Catawba College
Jacob Neiheisel, associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo

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Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Donald Trump2026 Primary ResultsRoy CooperMichael Whatley
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Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri