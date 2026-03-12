Local News Roundup: I-77 project's environmental impact, former EpiCentre set to hit Market, Queens University is going dancing

Mecklenburg County says several parks and greenways would be impacted by Interstate 77 toll lanes proposed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. At a meeting of the county’s environmental committee this week, commissioners heard how the project could impact county parks, streams, and air quality. They said they are angry NCDOT did not disclose potential impacts until after the state said it was too late to stop the project. After pressure from officials and residents, the state agreed to delay the next phase of the project for three months.

The site of the former EpiCentre in uptown Charlotte is about to be for sale. The Charlotte Business Journal reports CW Capital, based in Washington D.C., is getting ready to put the mixed-use development on the market. Under 40% of the property is currently leased.

On the other side of the state, a race that will have ramifications in North Carolina politics rolls on. Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page has extended his lead over North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Perger. The difference in the race for the 26th Senate District was only two votes after the primary election. We discuss what could happen from here.

And Queens University Men’s Basketball is going dancing. The Royals beat Central Arkansas 98-93 in overtime to clinch the Atlantic Sun Conference title on Sunday. This is the first year the team was eligible to make the Division I tournament.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte