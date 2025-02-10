© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Trump says he will impose a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports

By Scott Horsley
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:19 AM EST
President Trump boards Air Force One in Louisiana as he returns to Washington after attending Super Bowl LIX.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Trump boards Air Force One in Louisiana as he returns to Washington after attending Super Bowl LIX.

President Trump told reporters he will issue a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports on Monday. He made the announcement on Sunday while flying on Air Force One to watch the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Additionally, he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on "everyone" on Tuesday or Wednesday: "If they charge us, we charge them. That's all," he said. "Every country will be reciprocal."

It's not clear if they'll be implemented immediately or later. "Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff. Aluminum too," Trump said.

He also said that no other country should have a majority stake in U.S. Steel, but he encouraged Nippon Steel to make a major "investment" in the company.

He confirmed he would be meeting with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He also said he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "at the right time," but declined to detail when and how often he has spoken to Putin already.
Copyright 2025 NPR

