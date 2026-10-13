U.S. Senate (North Carolina)

U.S. Senators represent all citizens of North Carolina at the federal level for six-year terms. They vote on federal legislation, confirm presidential appointments, ratify treaties and secure federal funding for state priorities. North Carolina's 11 million residents would be represented by this senator. The U.S. Senate currently has 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats, as well as two independents who caucus with Democrats.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley. The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who decided not to seek reelection because of the “political theater and partisan gridlock” in D.C. Democrats have not won a Senate election in North Carolina since 2008. North Carolina’s junior senator, Republican Ted Budd, was elected in 2022; that seat will be up for reelection in 2028.

Two other candidates, Libertarian Shannon Bray and the Green Party's Michael Dublin, will also appear on this ballot.

Key issues in the race are affordability, the cost of healthcare, crime and the recovery of western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

As of June 2026, Cooper has raised over $26 million while Whatley has raised over $8 million. SuperPACs have also spent approximately $735,000 against Cooper. Dublin has raised $25,000. To date, Bray has not filed any campaign finance reports for this race.

Michael Dublin

The Election Hub Michael Dublin

Party: Green

Incumbent: No

Age: 69

Previous experience in elected office: None; ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House in 2024

Occupation: Retired public school teacher

Description:

Dublin's four pillars include government reform ("end gerrymandering"), environmental justice ("a Green New Deal for North Carolina"), social and racial equity, and peace. He wants to tax the wealthy and increase the minimum wage to $25/hour. He says that "ICE is a scam" and that the arrest of immigrants is activity that benefits private prisons. He says he is "the only candidate in the race who refuses all corporate donations." Dublin's Green Party was granted official status in North Carolina in 2025 with the support of Republicans on the state Board of Elections and over the objections of Democrats.

Other personal:

Dublin is from Raleigh and lives in Garner, N.C. He describes himself as a retired public school educator and a former leader in a prison ministry. He was a former DJ and rapper, which he says helps him "speak truth in rhythm." He was a U.S. Marine and has a bachelor's degree from N.C. State University.

Candidate Website

Roy Cooper

The Election Hub Roy Cooper

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 68

Previous experience in elected office: N.C. Governor (2017-25); N.C. Attorney General (2001-17); N.C. General Assembly (1987-2001); Majority Leader of N.C. Senate (1997-2001)

Occupation: Attorney

Description:

Cooper has been an elected official in North Carolina politics for nearly four decades, most recently as governor and attorney general. Cooper's bio says that as governor he "focused on boosting public education, tackling the opioid crisis, revitalizing rural communities and making sure North Carolinians have the training to fill better paying jobs that require more skills." In his eight years as governor, Cooper led a state that grew quickly and attracted economic investment, although he faced criticism from Republicans over Covid shutdowns and his opposition to their plans for tax cuts and private-school vouchers. His website leads with an economic message that says "too many Americans feel the middle class feels like a distant dream" and that "the biggest corporations and the richest Americans have grabbed unimaginable wealth at your expense." In public appearances in the Charlotte region , he has focused on healthcare and affordability. He was one of the few Democrats who won a statewide race in 2016 and 2020.

Other personal:

Cooper is from Nash County outside Raleigh. He practiced law for 18 years in the region where he grew up. In that practice, he represented "everyday people and small businesses." He is married and the father of three daughters and received his bachelor's and JD from UNC Chapel Hill.

Candidate website

Michael Whatley

The Election Hub

Party: Republican

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 57

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Former chair, Republican National Committee (2024-25); former chair, N.C. Republican Party (2019-24)

Description:

On his website, Whatley says he wants to “enact the Trump agenda,” make N.C. safer by rolling back cashless bail and “deport the millions of criminal illegal aliens.” He says it is also important to “rein in Washington’s reckless spending.” Whatley's website homepage has a photo of him giving a thumbs up next to Donald Trump. He was named to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council by Pres. Trump in 2025. The agency has been criticized for being slow to dispense aid to western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene (the state has received less than half of federal funds requested). Whatley has not held an elected political office before, but has been involved as an advisor to elected Republican politicians for decades and was the former chair of the Republican National Committee before he resigned to run for U.S. Senate. Whatley volunteered for former U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms as a high school student. He also worked in the energy department under George W. Bush and as a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

Other personal:

Whatley was born in Michigan and attended high school at Watauga High near Blowing Rock, North Carolina. He is the father of three college-aged children: twin sons and a daughter. He lives in Gastonia. He has a bachelor's from UNC Charlotte, a master's from Wake Forest and a master's and JD from The University of Notre Dame.

Candidate website

Shannon W. Bray

The Election Hub Shannon Bray

Party: Libertarian

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 54

Previous experience in elected office: None; numerous unsuccessful runs including U.S. Senate in 2020 and N.C. Lieutenant Governor in 2024

Occupation: "Cybersecurity professional"

Description:

Bray cites his priorities on his website as digital privacy and civil liberties (including the right to use digital assets), government accountability (opposing a government-controlled digital currency), national security and technology. In a prior campaign survey with the News & Observer in 2022, he said he wants to return "tax dollars to [the people] to help them for the goods and services their family needs," ban members of Congress from owning and trading individual stocks, enhance technology at the border to restrict the flow of criminals while making it easier for people to apply for various visas and "repeal the war on drugs."

Other personal:

Bray lives in Angier, in the Raleigh area, and attended high school in Louisiana. He is a Navy veteran and the father of three. In 2023, he was arrested for assaulting his wife and growing marijuana inside his home. His LinkedIn profile says that he has a bachelor’s from Colorado State University Global (an online program), a master’s from the University of Delaware and was a Ph.D. student in computer science.