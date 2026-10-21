Whatley campaigns with Trump in Greenville as Cooper touts momentum

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley campaigned alongside President Donald Trump in Greenville on Tuesday night, attacking Democrat Roy Cooper’s record as governor on issues including crime and COVID-19 restrictions.

Whatley also mocked Cooper’s age and questioned his mental acuity.

“That guy got elected when I was a senior at Watauga High School, for God’s sake,” Whatley said. “No wonder he’s got a little slippage going on right now. You may have seen the reports. I have to be careful asking about his mental acuity or I’ll get sued.”

Trump urged the crowd to vote for Whatley, noting that Whatley helped Trump get elected as a former chair of the Republican National Committee. Trump also said it was his idea for Whatley to run.

“And you know I said, ‘Michael, I’d love you to run for the Senate.’ I’m the one that got him into this,” Trump said. “I hope it works. I hope it works out.”

Trump’s visit was seen as an effort to boost Republican enthusiasm for Whatley, who has consistently trailed Cooper in the polls. Early voting in North Carolina continues through Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, Cooper was about 40 miles away in Rocky Mount for a stop on his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour around the state. He said that’s what people are focused on as his campaign builds momentum.

“I’m encouraged by the energy on the ground,” Cooper said. “I think there’s a determination from people right now because they are so frustrated with Washington. They know Washington is broken and they want to see change.”

The final poll from Elon University released Tuesday shows Cooper leading Whatley by 13 points.