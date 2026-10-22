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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina AG reviews gas prices after tax suspension

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 22, 2026 at 9:31 AM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is looking into gas stations that may not be passing along savings after lawmakers suspended the state’s gas tax earlier this month.

Jackson says his office has received more than 470 complaints since launching its N.C. Fuel Check program last week.

The state’s 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax has been suspended since Oct. 10.

Jackson’s office says it has begun contacting some gas stations and is reviewing price data for locations charging significantly more than nearby competitors.

The gas tax holiday runs through Nov. 30.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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