North Carolina AG reviews gas prices after tax suspension

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is looking into gas stations that may not be passing along savings after lawmakers suspended the state’s gas tax earlier this month.

Jackson says his office has received more than 470 complaints since launching its N.C. Fuel Check program last week.

The state’s 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax has been suspended since Oct. 10.

Jackson’s office says it has begun contacting some gas stations and is reviewing price data for locations charging significantly more than nearby competitors.

The gas tax holiday runs through Nov. 30.