Trump rallies for Graham as South Carolina Senate race tightens

President Trump wrapped up his midterm campaign swing through the Carolinas Wednesday night with a stop near Clemson to rally support for interim South Carolina Republican Sen. Darline Graham.

Trump attacked Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews, calling her a “radical left lunatic” and claiming she would be the most extreme left-wing politician ever elected in South Carolina. Trump also used an anti-trans slur in referring to Andrews, calling her "Trannie Annie."

Trump’s speech was interrupted several times by hecklers.

Andrews has previously said she does not support biological males competing in women’s sports and has called claims about her position a distraction.

She campaigned in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and focused on affordability issues, including health care.

“My number one priority is to stop the Medicaid budget cuts because it'll be devastating to access for health care across the state of South Carolina,” Andrews said. “Rural hospitals will close, but it'll also have a ripple effect on everyone in the health care system, and insurance premiums have already in some cases doubled and tripled, and we've got to get that under control. So, stopping the impending Medicaid budget cuts, if I can accomplish that in my first year in office, I will consider that a huge victory for South Carolina.”

The latest polls show the race tightening, with Graham leading by 3 percentage points.