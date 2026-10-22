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NEWS BRIEFS

Trump rallies for Graham as South Carolina Senate race tightens

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 22, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
Donald Trump is seen in February, 2020.
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
Donald Trump is seen in February, 2020.

President Trump wrapped up his midterm campaign swing through the Carolinas Wednesday night with a stop near Clemson to rally support for interim South Carolina Republican Sen. Darline Graham.

Trump attacked Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews, calling her a “radical left lunatic” and claiming she would be the most extreme left-wing politician ever elected in South Carolina. Trump also used an anti-trans slur in referring to Andrews, calling her "Trannie Annie."

Trump’s speech was interrupted several times by hecklers.

Andrews has previously said she does not support biological males competing in women’s sports and has called claims about her position a distraction.

She campaigned in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday and focused on affordability issues, including health care.

“My number one priority is to stop the Medicaid budget cuts because it'll be devastating to access for health care across the state of South Carolina,” Andrews said. “Rural hospitals will close, but it'll also have a ripple effect on everyone in the health care system, and insurance premiums have already in some cases doubled and tripled, and we've got to get that under control. So, stopping the impending Medicaid budget cuts, if I can accomplish that in my first year in office, I will consider that a huge victory for South Carolina.”

The latest polls show the race tightening, with Graham leading by 3 percentage points.
Tags
Politics 2026 Election
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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