NC extends voting hours at five polling places after technical issues; Results will be delayed

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has extended voting hours at five polling places that opened late Tuesday morning because of computer and printer problems.

Two of the affected sites are in Hertford County. The others are in Wilson, Lenoir and Columbus counties.

Election officials said workers were able to use backup systems in most cases and that all technical problems have been resolved.

Voting at those polling places will continue for up to an additional 45 minutes Tuesday evening.

Because of the extended hours, the release of election results in North Carolina will be delayed until at least 8:15 p.m.

Elsewhere in the state, polls are still scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. Voters who are in line by that time will still be allowed to cast a ballot.