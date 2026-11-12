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NEWS BRIEFS

Stein to pardon two turkeys at annual Thanksgiving ceremony

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 12, 2026 at 7:02 AM EST

ov. Josh Stein will pardon two turkeys Thursday during the state's annual Thanksgiving event with the North Carolina Poultry Federation and Butterball.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

North Carolina produced 1.1 billion pounds of turkey last year, the most by weight of any state in the country.

Minnesota leads the nation in the number of individual turkeys produced, with more than 33 million in 2025. North Carolina ranked second with 28 million turkeys.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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